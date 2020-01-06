TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $757,385.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $757,385.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,577,958,371 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

