TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $329,318.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $329,318.00 and $1,583.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023428 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

