Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reduced their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

TWTR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $31.50. 5,985,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,894,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $322,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,243 shares of company stock worth $2,480,028 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Twitter by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 151,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

