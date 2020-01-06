U Network (UUU) Price Up 5.3% This Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, HitBTC and IDEX. U Network has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $67,333.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

