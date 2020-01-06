UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Major Shareholder Acquires $337,816.64 in Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

