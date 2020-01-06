UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

UCBJY opened at $39.12 on Friday. UCB S A/ADR has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

UCB S A/ADR Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

