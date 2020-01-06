Unify (UNIFY) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. Unify has a total market capitalization of $87,133.00 and approximately $3,216.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00595890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

