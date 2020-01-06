United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Sell”

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,766,000 after buying an additional 98,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 136,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 228,656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Insurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.