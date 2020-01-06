United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €52.80 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.08).

ETR UTDI traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €29.47 ($34.27). The company had a trading volume of 430,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a fifty-two week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.93 and its 200 day moving average is €30.05.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

