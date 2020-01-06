Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $61.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter worth $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,330. The company has a market cap of $913.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

