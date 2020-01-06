Universe Group (LON:UNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.95

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 446578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Universe Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

Universe Group Company Profile (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

