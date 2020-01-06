UnlimitedIP Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, HADAX and Allcoin. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $231,708.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.