Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE UE opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

