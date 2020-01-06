USD Coin Market Cap Hits $514.55 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. USD Coin has a market cap of $514.55 million and $358.20 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013290 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Kucoin, SouthXchange and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01871575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 514,267,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,742,973 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN, Poloniex, CPDAX, Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, OKEx, FCoin, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro and Korbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

