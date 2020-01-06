USDK (USDK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.87 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $49.87 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01529747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00128327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

