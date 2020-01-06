USDQ (USDQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.55 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $10,246.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00360371 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003087 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014815 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,296 tokens.

USDQ's official message board is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

