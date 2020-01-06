V-ID Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $484,820.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $484,820.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.78 or 0.06059753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036775 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001321 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,251,409 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

