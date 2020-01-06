V Systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Tops $57.65 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. V Systems has a market cap of $57.65 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,807,289,765 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,431,301 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

