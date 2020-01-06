ValuEngine Downgrades Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) to Hold

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

NYSE FIT opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,654 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fitbit by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,537,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fitbit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,607,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fitbit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 154,671 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

