ValuEngine Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of MBUU opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $835.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 792.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

