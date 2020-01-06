ValuEngine Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLDD. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

GLDD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $749.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,027.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock valued at $359,777. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $275,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $187,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 52.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

