ValuEngine Lowers Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 141.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

