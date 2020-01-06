ValuEngine Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to Sell

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.62 and a 200 day moving average of $253.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $166.64 and a 52 week high of $278.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,027 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.