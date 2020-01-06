ValuEngine Upgrades Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) to “Hold”

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a return on equity of 743.78% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantic Power by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 529,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Power by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

