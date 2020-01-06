ValuEngine Upgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to “Strong-Buy”

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.