ValuEngine Upgrades J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) to “Buy”

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

JCP opened at $1.10 on Friday. J C Penney has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the third quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of J C Penney by 9.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 16,228,707 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,441,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of J C Penney by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

