ValuEngine Upgrades K12 (NYSE:LRN) to “Buy”

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth about $23,733,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of K12 by 582.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 190,225 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth about $4,893,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of K12 by 35.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of K12 by 54.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

