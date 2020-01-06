ValuEngine Upgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.