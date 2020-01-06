ValuEngine Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Buy

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

