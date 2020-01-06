Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 616.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.70. 24,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,950. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2271 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

