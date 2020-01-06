Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,591. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $94.86 and a one year high of $112.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

