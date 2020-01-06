Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.80 and last traded at $101.85, 11,884 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 503,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

