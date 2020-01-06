Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $76.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

