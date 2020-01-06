Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 687 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $96,976.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,326.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $142.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $154.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,452,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

