Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.23. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 120.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 264.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 642.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

