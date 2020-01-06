VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Tops $0.0839

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $212,423.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00590497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010315 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,531,517 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

