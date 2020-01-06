Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 456,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 105,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,793,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

