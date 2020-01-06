Very Negative Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Share Price

News headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended very negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:NSEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,708.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Insiders purchased a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $410,022 over the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

