Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. 4,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

