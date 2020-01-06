Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 3.33

Press coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has been trending very positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

V stock opened at $189.60 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $130.13 and a twelve month high of $191.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.31 and a 200 day moving average of $179.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

