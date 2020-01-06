Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 27,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,501. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

In other news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

