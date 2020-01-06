VisionX (VNX) Market Capitalization Tops $222,424.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $222,424.00 and $16,200.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VisionX has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00193420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.01534163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00127107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

