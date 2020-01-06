Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$0.30 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Shares of VHI traded up C$1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.70. 9,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,603. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.