Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

VCRA traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. 12,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,263. The firm has a market cap of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $297,667. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 116,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 343,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.