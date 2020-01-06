VULCANO Price Down 17.1% This Week (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $91,680.00 and $149.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.