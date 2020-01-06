Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $$5.81-6.17 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

