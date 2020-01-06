Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Holdings Raised by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises about 2.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 913.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 290.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 163.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 84,957 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 97.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

HCC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

