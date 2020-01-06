Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $151,644.35 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of W stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.12.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

