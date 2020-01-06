Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.12.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $151,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $95,572.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,395.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,024 shares of company stock worth $2,509,536. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

