Wells Fargo & Co Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $155.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.78.

NYSE AYI opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $147.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,531,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,158,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 82.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,139,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

